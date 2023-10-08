IPOB on Biafra Referendum: We’re ready for dialogue

IPOB protester

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared its readiness to meet with the Nigerian government for negotiations and dialogue on the peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a United Nations, UN-supervised referendum.

IPOB started peaceful agitation for Biafra independence in 2012. However, the agitation took a different and disturbing dimension in 2015 when IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested by the Buhari-led administration.

Kanu’s arrest sparked widespread protests across the South-East region and some cities in South-South including Asaba and Port Harcourt.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said though the federal government, through the security agencies, has levied war against the group and brutally attacked its members while on peaceful protests, it remains open to dialogue.

Powerful said: “Since inception, never has IPOB been associated with violence or criminality in all our years of rallies and protests. Nevertheless, Nigeria’s government, through its murderous security forces, has levied war against IPOB. Our members have been brutally attacked while on peaceful protests by the security agencies at many locations in Biafra Land.

“As a result of these unwarranted attacks, many IPOB members have been murdered in cold blood, some have been permanently handicapped, whereas some are still illegally detained in various detention facilities across Nigeria.

“Many of our members and sympathizers have had their houses and businesses burnt by the Nigeria security forces. IPOB has lost over 5,000 members with properties worth over $1 billion as a result of the extreme use of force by the security forces. Irrespective of all the provocations from the Nigerian government, IPOB has never retaliated nor have we taken up arms against the Nigerian state.”

The IPOB spokesman stated that the cardinal rule under which the secessionist group was formed was to lead the way to a peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria.

According to him, “IPOB is ready to meet with the Nigerian government any day they are ready for negotiations on Biafra referendum. IPOB supports peaceful separation from Nigeria.

“We believe Biafra can be achieved without war and the shedding of innocent blood of Biafrans or Nigerians. This message represents the views of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leadership, and the global family.

“IPOB is ready for dialogue on Biafra referendum date and procedures. We want peace and are ever ready to leave Nigeria in peace but not the peace of the graveyard. We remain resolute and focused towards our goal, which is Biafra independence via a referendum.

“IPOB stands for peace. We stand for dialogue, and we stand for discussions. The cardinal rule under which IPOB was formed is to lead the way to a peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria.

“Biafra and Nigeria are two different nations. The events from 1948 to 2023 have shown that it is practically impossible for Biafra and Nigeria to coexist as one nation.

“IPOB has been calling on the Nigerian state for discussions on a peaceful referendum date, but the Nigerian state always returns the peaceful call with violent suppression. We have always maintained that self-determination is our inalienable right according to the UN laws. We remain committed to pursuing our self-determination peacefully according to international laws and regulations.”