Interior Minister seeks elite intelligence training for paramilitary personnel

Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stressed the need for a collaboration with the National Institute of Security Studies NISS to enhance the training and capacity development of personnel in paramilitary agencies under the the Ministry.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Minister, Babatunde Alao said Dr Tunji-Ojo stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, when he granted an audience to the management of NISS.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo expressed his belief in NISS’s ability to train personnel effectively, pointing out that the institute has a track record of providing training to the Nigerian military and core intelligence agencies, including the Department of State Services DSS.

“We cannot be saddled with the internal security of the nation and not build a formalized, official working capacity-building relationship with the elite internal security training institute in Nigeria,” the Minister emphasized.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration and the leveraging of NISS’s expertise in research, particularly in addressing the dynamic security threats facing the country.

The Minister outlined the role that the NISS could play in enhancing the security architecture of the nation through organized training programmes for officers from various agencies under the Ministry of Interior.

“The war we are facing is not just about carrying guns; it’s about proper planning and forecasting problems before we encounter them. An ability to create innovative solutions before problems arise is why we are saddled with the responsibility of leadership,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

In addition, he called for a thorough capacity assessment to identify the specific needs of various agencies within the Ministry. This, he believed, would lead to the development of frameworks for addressing those needs and enhancing the capacity of personnel.

During the meeting, NISS Commandant, Alhaji Ayodele Saheed Adeleke, expressed his appreciation to the Minister for his commitment to national service and the Ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, along with top officers of the ministry and Service Chiefs, including CG Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa; CG NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi; and CG Federal Fire Service, Abdulganiyu Jaji. This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Interior and NISS reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing the capacity and efficiency of security agencies for the benefit of national security.