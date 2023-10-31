Integrate us into PAP, NDCV beg Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson

THE Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard, NDCV, in the South West, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to integrate the group into the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

In a chat with newsmen in Akure, Omoniyi Majofodun, said: “The decentralisation of the pipeline surveillance contract to each of the former warlords within their jurisdiction will bring about effective service delivery and expected results in the oil and gas industry in the country.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to look into our yearnings by awarding the pipeline surveillance contract in the South-West coastline to our leader, Akogun Job Omotuwa, who is the Chairman of Niger Delta Coastline Vanguard, NDCV, which cuts across the South West region of Nigeria.

“We have chosen to follow the part of peace and we will continue to canvass peace to collaborate with all the security agencies in ensuring adequate security and peaceful co-existence.”