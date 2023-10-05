Infrastructural Devt: Nigerian engineers tasked on innovative technology research

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – FOLLOWING deficit in infrastructural development in all sectors of the economy, the National President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, Thursday, tasked Nigerian engineers on innovative technology research to galvanize infrastructural development.

Gidari-Wudil stated this in his remark at the 7th annual distinguish lectures lecture and the 6th conferment of fellowship award’s in honour of Engr. Brig. Gen. (rtd) M.O. Agu , FNSE, with the theme ‘Repositioning Nigeria’s Space Infrastructural as critical dual-use Asset for National Security: Government- Industry- Imperative’.

The conference was attended by captains of industries, members of the Nigerian Army Forces, members of the National Assembly, academia, professionals, and among others, and was organised by the Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers, NISEng, a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He said: “The Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers, NISEng, is engaging on driven innovation for the space community with programmes and innovation of high quality in order to produce a world class engineering professionals who can address contemporary challenges in the space industry with technical skills, knowledge and expertise so as to meet intellectual, ethical and career challenges that will build a hopeful and prosperous future for humanity.

“We have some of the critical challenges on socio-economic, security, agriculture, climate change, technology, innovation and infrastructural development.

“As engineers, we cannot fold our hands to watch, it is our responsibility to engage other stakeholders in research, innovation, and technology development to proffer solution to our problems in the country.”

Meanwhile, the NSE boss made it known that space programmes could be impactful in agriculture, education, boundary monitoring, mapping and communication, and among others.

Earlier, the National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Space Engineers, NISEng, Engr Umar Abdullahi, said, “Space is one of the domain of scientific curiosity and has now become an integral part of our national security apparatus.

“The use of space assets for communication, weather forecasting, surveillances, and navigating has become indispensable for safeguarding our nation.

“It is imperative that we recognize this dual-potential and harness it for the betterment of the country.”

Speaking further, Abdullahi commended the President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, for his leadership and commitment, which according to him, underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence and steadfast adherence to regulations and professional standard that had “set a shining example for all engineers across the country.”

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the objectives of NISEng are to develop and advance the practice of space engineering and build capacity, encourage and promote research innovation technology in the field of the space engineering sector in the country.

“We will continue sustaining relationship with others development expert in the engineering sector to build a hopeful realization by providing technical support through information technology innovation and agricultural development across the country”, he said.

Meanwhile the Senate Chairman, Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Iya Abbas, said that the Nigerian Institute of Space Engineers NISEng and Nigerian society of Engineers, NSE, support on providing technical skills, knowledge, research, and development on different sectors cannot be overemphasized as far as the engineering profession is concerned.

He said: “The National Assembly and the Senate will continue to sustain and support the institution in every aspect on terms of quality manpower, funds for them to carry out their research innovation, knowledge and expertise.”