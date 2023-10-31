INEC to receive N18bn for conduct of Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo elections – Budget minister

Yakubu

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has said that N18 billion would be provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to support them in the conduct of the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo elections.

He disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Council meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Equally N18 billion was provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to support them in the conduct of the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo elections”, he said.

He equally noted that a total sum of N2.1 trillion has been approved by FEC as Supplementary Budget for the year 2023, the second this year.

He explained that out of the proposed amount, N605 billion would be spent on national defence and security, while about N300 billion would be spent on the maintenance of bridges.

Bagudu also disclosed that N210 billion would go for the payment of wage awards to civil servants and N400 billion for cash transfers to vulnerable households.

The Minister announced that an N100 billion provision was made in the budget proposals as infrastructure support for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and another N800 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

Another provision of N8 billion was included in the supplementary budget for the take-off of the newly created ministries such as the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, according to Bagudu.