Indigenous investors must partner govt on infrastructure development – Edo Commissioner

The Honorable Commissioner for Finance in Edo State, Mrs. Adaze Aguele-Kalu has called on indigenous investors to join hands with the State government in the development of critical infrastructure and social development initiatives.

The call according to her is part of the state’s commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Aguele-Kalu said the importance of infrastructure cannot be overstated, as it serves as the backbone of any country, generating employment opportunities, fostering economic growth, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life, particularly for the underprivileged.

“Unfortunately, it is disheartening to note that approximately 2 billion people around the world do not have access to clean and safe drinking water, and approximately 3.6 billion people – 46% of the world’s population – lack adequate sanitation services, according to a new United Nations World Water Development Report, and one-third of the world’s population is not served by all-weather roads.

“Since 2010, more than a billion people have gained access to electricity. As a result, 90 percent of the planet’s population was connected in 2019. Yet 759 million people still live without electricity, with about half of them living in fragile and conflict-affected settings. Despite accelerated progress in recent years, the SDG target of universal access by 2030 appears unlikely to be met, leaving an estimated 660 million without electricity.”

Adaze emphasizes the proven impact of infrastructure investments in alleviating poverty, as seen globally. “Recognizing this, the Edo State Government is determined to harness the potential of private capital to meet the state’s infrastructure needs and successfully compete with initiatives such as China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

She stated further that through partnership with indigenous investors, the Edo State Government aims to create a conducive environment for innovation, promote sustainable industrialization, and build resilient infrastructure that will drive economic growth and societal progress.

“Indigenous investors have a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of their communities and play an integral role in shaping the future of Edo State.”

The Finance Commissioner further highlights that leveraging private capital will enable Edo State to bridge the infrastructure gap, enhance connectivity, and improve the lives of its citizens.

“The government remains committed to providing a transparent and enabling business environment that safeguards the interests of investors while promoting social development and economic prosperity.

“I call on all indigenous investors to seize this momentous opportunity and collaborate with the Government in the pursuit of sustainable development. Together, through innovative partnerships, Edo State can achieve its vision of inclusive growth and prosperity.”