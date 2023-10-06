Independence: Students, teachers preach patriotism, unity among Nigerians

By Adesina Wahab

As the country marked her 63rd independence anniversary, students and teachers of MD School, Lagos have counselled the citizens to cultivate the spirit of patriotism and foster unity among themselves for the country to take its pride of place among others nations.

They stated this while observing their National/Patriotism Day during which they took their message of patriotism and unity to some public places in Lagos.

Speaking on the occasion in Oke Odo Area of Lagos, the Director, MD School, Lagos, Mrs. Oluwaseun Amusa, said Nigeria has potential for greatness, if citizens would make their positive contributions in their little corners, irrespective of age or gender.

She noted that aside the leaders, the followers too have a huge task in ensuring that they achieve the Nigeria of their dreams.

“Today, we are observing our national/patriotism day, that is, celebrating the 63rd anniversary of not only the country’s independence, but also more importantly, a day we want to create awareness by urging citizens to be patriotic about Nigeria again.

“We are a school and we choose to come out with our children here in the open space to propagate this message themselves. And our message is very simple. It is about Nigeria and the need for the people to believe that it will be great again. We decided to come around this market because we wanted a place where we will have as enough reach as possible.”

On her part, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ogun, a parent and also chairman of the traffic squad of the school, said that over the years, the school had been known for its commitment to creating the much needed change around its environment.

The primary school pupils in their scores and accompanied by their teachers including the proprietress, Mrs Omolara Adedugbe and some parents went to Oja Oba area of Abule-Egba and Ogba in Ikeja for the rally to commemorate the country’s 63 years of political independence.

They went with each of them carrying a small Nigeria flag and some placards with various inscriptions such as “Nigeria’s future is our collective responsibility;” “Greatness awaits us, do your own part;” One nation, one dream, one destiny;” “Believe, act, achieve our nation’s promise;” “Together we build, together will rise;” “Hope unity, progress our path to greatness” and “Nigeria’s potential shines through unity” among others.

The students, who are in elementary class, expressed displeasure over the poor condition Nigeria and its people are today.

Two of the students, Sarah Omotayo and Leonard Offiong, said that they would want to see a new Nigeria where genuine love and unity and peace reign among the citizens irrespective of their ethnic, religious and gender differences.