In Nigeria, 5.5m visually impaired children face bleak future – Dr Halima Alimi

… As Restore Foundation screens over 400 pupils in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

A Paediatric Ophthalmologist, Dr Halima Alimi has warned against the increasing cases of eye problems among children, disclosing that 5.5 million Nigerian children are visually impaired.

Alimi said early exposure and longtime stay on electronic devices such as phones and computers were major factors causing eye problems in children.

Alimi who is the Executive Director of Restore Foundation for Child Sight, lamented that impaired vision has been linked to poor academic performance and by extension poor future among children.

Speaking during a free eye screening programme in Lagos to mark this year’s World Sight Day, Alimi who regretted that the estimated 5.5 million children with visual problems were related to spectacles said her foundation was committed to the journey of discovery to find out what their vision status are and improve them to the optimal as 80 per cent of classroom learning is linked to visual.

“World over, there are about 12 million children who are impaired visually because of spectacle issues. 5.5m children have Refractive errors, which means that they are unable to see clearly as a result of either being long-sighted, short-sighted, or they have what we call astigmatism. And the only way to rectify vision as a result of refractive errors is through a pair of glasses.”

“Any time after the age of three, a child can develop eye problems, and that’s why it’s important to give children eye evaluations. Eye evaluations in children need to start from the age of six months but earlier in an albino. Children who are albinos are born with eye problems, no exception.

She recalled that Restore Foundation initiated a programme dedicated to albinos, last year and during the first exercise, all the 110 children with albinos screened needed to use glasses.

“We have sent out the narrative that anyone who’s an albino less than the age of 16, anywhere, should come to the Restore Foundation. We owe them that first eye check and the first pair of glasses and they’ll be free-of-charge. And they’ve come to see a huge difference in their academics with this programme.

Noting that a child can develop eye problems early, she counselled that eye evaluations in children should start from the age of six months of age but in Albinos, it should begin at age 3 months as children who are albinos are born with eye problems and no exception.

She said impaired vision also denied children the opportunity to contribute their quota to national development and that is why the foundation is making children’s lives better by improving their vision.

Speaking on the screening of 1,600 pupils in various schools under the Lagos State Education District 6, Alimi said out of the four schools being screened at the Junior and Secondary School, Omole Phase 1, a total of 400 students would be screened and among about 80 pupils screened some have refractive errors while two have been identified to have squints and need surgery.

“Among 29 schools, in the initial estimates, we have about 1,600 children that will be seen. Already here, scheduled to see close to 400 children, already have seen about 80 refractive errors. I have already seen two children with squints that are going to need surgery. For those squints, we need to counsel their parents about it. There’s no disease you see in adults, that you cannot have in children. People know glaucoma is a potentially blinding disease. Children have glaucoma as well. But if you don’t check, they won’t see it, and it might be showing up when it’s too late. Only the very young children, the ones who have it in infancy, is obvious.

Dana Pharmaceuticals marks triple milestone of pioneering healthcare excellence

By Chioma Obinna

A prominent force in the Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, last week reinstated its commitment to health, longevity, and innovation for progress almost four decades into operation with the celebration of three significant milestones.

The company also introduced its latest addition to their paediatric care segment DanaCee, a delightful Vitamin C syrup produced for young taste buds.

The Managing Director, Dana Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani, said the product was to transform wellness into an enjoyable experience. DanaCee is a flavourful supplement for children. Brimming with the essential goodness of Vitamin C, it ensures that children receive vital nutrients with a smile.

The Country Manager, Mr. Bharat Vaswani said: “Our commitment to children’s health inspired the creation of a supplement that not only bolsters their immune systems but also makes nutrition enjoyable. DanaCee is offered in a kid-friendly orange flavour, making it an exciting addition to daily routines.”

Concurrently, Dana also marked its 27th year for its flagship paracetamol brand, Paradana; a cornerstone in the company’s pharmaceutical lineup that has played a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare landscape. It also homage to the enduring success of Paradana Paracetamol, reaffirming Dana Pharmaceuticals’ unwavering commitment to healthcare. Paradana, which is also available in syrup form, is yet another product that is pleasantly flavoured to ensure that children do not feel the bitterness of their medicine.

The company further showcased its dedication to innovation with the relaunch of Ferrodan Plus Capsules, a blood enhancer, features contemporary pharmaceutical packaging. The redesigned packaging reflects Dana Pharmaceuticals’ responsiveness to customer feedback and industry requirements, providing innovative and reliable pharmaceutical solutions and options.

The management of Dana expressed gratitude to the millions of Nigerians who have consistently chosen Paradana as their preferred analgesic painkiller. The company also expresses appreciation to patrons, medical professionals, distributors, and partners for their unwavering support in the value chain of healthcare delivery. The triple celebration stands as a testament to Dana Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to advancing pharmaceutical care, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and maintaining uncompromising quality standards over the past decades.

L – R: Country Head, Dana Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bharat Vaswani, MD; Raforn Pharmacy, Chief Paulinus Anowai, Chief Technical Officer, Dana Pharmaceuticals Ltd, , Pharm. Oluranti Adedeji, National Sales Manager, Dana Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Suraj K Vaswani, at the unveiling of Danacee and 27th Anniversary in Lagos recently