Impeachment: Ondo dep gov, group bicker over plans to unleash mayhem

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

•Group fingers Aiyedatiwa’s loyalists

By Dayo Johnson

AMID the process to impeach the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a group, Arise for Change and Good Governance, ACGG, yesterday, said there are plans to unleash mayhem in the state.

The group alleged that loyalists of the deputy governor have threatened that the planned crisis will be worse than the #EndSARS protest.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yemi Ogundele, in Akure, the group alleged that “different groups and unions have been sponsored to stage protests in the state capital and set some buildings, including the state House of Assembly, on fire.”

The statement, titled ‘Aiyedatiwa Beating the Drums of War in Ondo’, reads: “We have it on good authority that the deputy governor has been calling militants, ex-militants and some youths inciting them to besiege Akure, the state capital and cause unrest.

“Part of the deputy governor’s plans is to mobilise some youths and attack innocent residents in Akure, making it look like a bloodbath.

“There is also information that these youths will take over the state capital in a protest manner and set the House of Assembly and other government buildings on fire.

“In the different conversations that have been held on some social media platforms, these youths have been promised thousands of dollars to execute the plans.

“The deputy Governor and his supporters are boasting of spending thousands of dollars. They are assuring the youths that some Associations and highly placed individuals have contributed money to fight for the deputy governor.

“These plans are being orchestrated by Aiyedatiwa and his core loyalists. The only way they are luring these youths is with money. We are adequately informed that some mercenaries have also been imported into the state to foment trouble.

“We are, hereby, calling on the security agencies and other authorities to reign in Aiyedatiwa and his group. We are not interested in the feud between the Deputy Governor and the House of Assembly. What we are interested in is the peace of Ondo State.”

They’re confused—Dep gov’s aide

Reacting, an aide to the deputy governor, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, said that the allegations were false adding that the group and their sponsors in government should leave Aiyedatiwa and face governance.

The aide said: “They’re confused, it was only on Tuesday that the assembly asked the Chief Judge to constitute a probe panel to investigate the deputy governor despite the court injunction halting the process.

“Today, they’re raising alarm through a faceless group that the deputy governor loyalists are threatening to unleash mayhem. What exactly are they afraid of?

“It’s a season film; let’s see where it will end. But one thing is sure; they will always fail in their desperate attempt to sack the deputy governor. He will complete his term with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.”