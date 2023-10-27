Impeachment: Ondo assembly members in disarray 

10 battles speaker over letter to C J to set up probe panel

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

The 26 members of the Ondo state House of Assembly, have been divided over the impeachment of the state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Ten of the lawmakers have dissociated themselves from the letter written by their Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, to the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to set up a probe the deputy governor.

An undated letter but signed by 10 lawmakers, said that the letter dated October 23, written to the Chief Judge and signed by the Speaker to investigate the deputy governor” came to us on social media as a rude shock, as the said letter did not emanate from any of the sittings of members of Ondo State House of Assembly.

Signatories to the letter include Hon. Japheth Oluwatoyin, Jide Oguntodu, Tiamiyu Fatai Atere, Allen Oluwatoyin, Abitogun Stephen, Tope Komolafe, Afe Felix, Oladapo Biola, Fayemi Olawumi and Oshati Olatunji.

The lawmakers said that “We wish to state further that the decision to transmit such letter by the speaker. Rt. Hon Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, to the Chief Judge of Ondo State, in our view, is in the least unwarranted and uncalled for.

The pointed out that ” The order of interim injunction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, of 21st day of September 2023, which has restrained the speaker and Ondo State House of Assembly, as 4th and 6th respondents respectively, is still subsisting, since it has neither be vacated nor set aside.

“For us to act in contravention of the subsisting order of Court will certainly be contemptuous.

“The National Leaders of the All Progressive Congress, on 17th October. 2023, invited all the members of the Party, of Ondo State House of Assembly to the National Secretariat of the Party and pleaded for an amicable and political solution to the issue of the impeachment process, initiated by the House against the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

” Without hesitation, the request was acceded to, in the interest of the party and peace of Ondo State, by the State chairman of APC, Engr.

Ade Adetimehin and Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, who consequently addressed press immediately after the meeting.

” It will be untidy in our view to get back to Ondo State arid act otherwise.

“The decision to transmit the purported letter of Ondo State House of Assembly. dated 23rd October, 2023, signed by Rt. Hon Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, was taken without a formal sitting of the House and our knowledge as members of the 10th Assembly.

“It is our considered view that we should be honourable indeed by standing with our acceptance at the Abuja meeting to suspend the impeachment process and allow for amicable and political solution to the issue for the benefits of governance and peace of Ondo State,

“However, we reiterate our unalloyed respect and support to our amiable Governor, His Excellency: Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, a man of peace and leader per excellence, who strongly believed in peace and progress of Ondo State.

“We equally call on His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, to earnestly tow the path of the agreement for amicable and political solution to the impeachment saga, as brokered by the National Working Committee of All Progressive Congress.

” In the light of the foregoing, we the undersigned members of Ondo State House of Assembly, wish to dissociate ourselves from the letter titled: Request to Constitute a Seven-man panel, to investigate the Allegation of Gross Misconduct Against the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, following the Expiration of the Interim Injunction of the Federal High Court in Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, by Operation of Law, signed by Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi and addressed to the Chief Judge of Ondo State.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the assembly Hon Olatunji Oshati, said that

” the letter is true. It actually emanated from us. If you look at the content of the letter, it addressed a particular point—the last letter sent to the Chief Judge of Ondo State by the Speaker.

Oshati said that ” The speaker did not consult well. It has to be a collective responsibility because we have lawyers among us who normally advise us on the implications of some of the things we do when it comes to legal issues.

“That’s why they hammered on the last letter being contentious as long as the vacation on the injunction has not been removed.

” It is just an inter-house conflict, but unfortunately, people coloured it and gave it so many meanings. But the content of that letter said it all.

The spokesperson added that ” We are after due process, as we promised the people of Ondo State. And since the national body of our party (APC) has intervened, we believe in exploring the reconciliatory move because the two gladiators are our fathers; they are the leaders.

However, vanguard gathered that the loyalists of the embattled deputy governor, have infliterated the lawmakers in a bid to stalemate his impeachment.

A source who spoke in confidence, said ” We underestimated the deputy governor, his associates have infliterated the assembly members, the signs are obvious.

” Those lawmakers now dissociating themselves are doing the biddings of the deputy governor.

The source added that ” But we’re on top of the situation, no cause for alarm, when the impeachment process begins very soon they’ll align.