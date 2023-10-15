Imo women beg for non-violent poll

… Ohakim, Akobundu rally for Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo women, Sunday, called for a non-violent election on November 11, 2023 as Governor Hope Uzodimma said those using violence against him would fail.

They stated this in Isiala Mbano local council of the state, during the flag off of peace rally/empowerment for Okigwe women.

The women drawn from the six local councils of Ihitte-Uboma, Obowo, Onuimo, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Okigwe were led by the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer Africa Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu.

To achieve a non-violent governorship election, they said that they would storm the nook and crannies of the areas to preach the need for non-violent election in the state.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodimma told the women: “I will not take your support for granted. I have come to tell you that I appreciate it. I don’t support violence. Please tell those who are in the bush shooting, killing, beheading our people to come out from the bush. We need peace in Imo State. We are ready to empower them. Those using them will fail because it is not in our culture to be killing.

In his remarks, former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, said: “Uzodimma has promised and fulfilled his promises. We have agreed that we want totality and not majority. All the stakeholders in Okigwe zone have agreed to vote Uzodimma 100 percent. We love you. In the entire Okigwe zone, Isiala Mbano is the head of the zone. Women, go back to your homes and tell your children that we all have agreed to vote for Uzodimma.”

On her part, Princess Gloria Akobundu, said: “We thank God for giving us Governor Hope Uzodimma. We are here in unity and one accord that we want peace. We don’t want to cry. We do not need insecurity destroying our communities. We don’t want violence. We Okigwe women have agreed to follow Hope Uzodimma, we want a peaceful election. We have adopted Governor Hope Uzodimma for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.”