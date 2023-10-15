Imo women beg for non-violent election

… Tell them we need peace – Uzodimma

… All our votes going for Uzodimma – Ohakim

... Our peace rally will go round, adopts Uzodimma – Akobundu

By Chinonso Alozie

Imo women on Sunday called for a non-violent election on November 11, 2023 Imo governorship election, just as the governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma said those using violence against him (Uzodimma) would fail.

They stated this in Isiala Mbano council area of the state, during the flag off of peace rally/empowerment for Okigwe women.

The women made up of the six council areas of Ihitte-Uboma, Obowo, Onuimo, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Okigwe were led by the National Coordinator /Chief Executive Officer Africa Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu.

To achieve a non violent November 11 governorship elect, that they would storm the nooks and crannies of the areas to preach the need for non-violent election in the state.

However, according to the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, at the occasion told the women that; “I will not take your support for granted. I have cone to tell you that i appreciate. What is due for your govt due for you will cone for you. I don’t support violence. Please tell those who are in the bush shooting, killing, beheading our people to come out from that bush. We need peace in Imo state. We are ready to give empower them. Those using them will fail because it is not in our culture to be killing.

“Those pursuing me are doing that for noting. One with God is with the majority We will eradicate poverty. We will bring development.

In his remark, a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, said: “Uzodimma has promised and fulfilled his promises. We have agreed that we want totality and not majority. All the stakeholders in Okigwe zone have agreed to vote Uzodimma 100 percent. We love you. In the entire Okigwe zone Isiala Mbano, is the head of the zone. Women, go back to your homes and tell your children that we all have agreed to vote for Uzodimma. All our votes going for Uzodimma.”

National Coordinator /Chief Executive Officer Africa Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, said the “Agenda for this rally is to called peace rally for the six council areas of okigwe zone. It also adds empowerment rally. We feel highly delighted and honoured to have the governor. We want peace in Okigwe zone in our various communities.

“We thank God that he gave us Governor Hope Uzodimma. We are here in unity and one accord that we want peace. We don’t want to cry. We do not need insecurity destroying our communities. We don’t want violence. We, Okigwe women have agreed to follow Hope Uzodimma, we want a peaceful election. We have adopted governor Hope Uzodimma for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo state. We cant go back because we want the continuation of progress in Okigwe zone in Imo state and that is why we have adopted governor Uzodimma.”