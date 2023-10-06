Imo teachers endorse Gov Uzodimma’s 2nd term bid

Imo State teachers have officially endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma for his second-term re-election bid during a gathering at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri, commemorating World Teacher’s Day.

They pledged overwhelming support and expressed their gratitude for Governor Uzodimma’s administration, highlighting timely salary payments, promotions, 13th-month salary, free transportation, healthcare, minimum wage increase, and other benefits.

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Imo State Chapter, Rev Dr. Philip Nwansi, praised the Governor’s commitment to education. The teachers resolved to support Uzodimma as their sole candidate, presenting him with the “Golden Pen Award” and the “Award of Synergy and Continuity.”

Governor Uzodimma reciprocated the appreciation, promising to advocate for domesticating the federal government’s retirement policy for teachers, improving their wages, and making teaching an attractive profession. He encouraged teachers to focus on community service and thanked them for their contributions to society.

The event, attended by government officials and educators from all 27 local government areas, featured a march pass by teachers and their principals