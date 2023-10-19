Imo people ‘ll disappoint PDP, prove they love Uzodimma on Nov 11 – Group

By Cliford Ndujihe

The people of Imo State will disappoint the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP by re-electing Governor Hope Uzodimma on November 11, 2023, a support group for the Governor, Professionals Movement for Hope, has said.

The Convener of the group, Engineer Obinna Obiozor, in a statement, yesterday, said the achievements of the Uzodimma administration anchored on his shared prosperity agenda have endeared the governor to the people of Imo and no amount of propaganda by the opposition parties can change Imolites’ love for him.

He said the votes given to the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the last House of Assembly election potrayed confidence in the achievements of Uzodimma in the last three and half years.

He added that the group is confident that Imolites will again demonstrate their support for Uzodimma on November 11.

PMH also hailed the governor for initiating and successfully executing infrastructure development projects, such as roads and other essential facilities, saying it has stimulated economic growth, created jobs, and leading to improvements in the people’s lives.

He said: “Our people know the leaders that love them. They know that Uzodimma has served them meritoriously in the last three years, and we are happy that our people are also very appreciative of what his government has done, just as they demonstrated during the last election. Those who still think Uzodimma isn’t overwhelmingly popular are amnesiacs because we wonder why they quickly forgot how our people in Imo gave the APC a landslide victory in an election conducted a few months ago.

“This government’s infrastructural development, particularly its road revolution, has been the key factor that has set the administration apart and won the hearts of Imo people. The massive electoral support they gave the APC in March is a clear indication that the people of Imo have wholeheartedly embraced Uzodimma’s efforts.

“As professionals canvassing for good governance that is capable of engendering prosperity for all, we are happy to know that Uzodimma operates a government that is open and transparent. He engages and connects with the people regularly by rendering reports of his stewardship to his people.”

Meanwhile, the group chided the national leadership of the main opposition PDP for insinuating that it could beat the APC in Imo, and described the party as contesting the election ‘only for relevance.’

Noting that the APC remains the only formidable party in the state.

“It is obvious the PDP is suffering from delusional grandeur. How a drowning party like that thinks our people are with them beats our imagination. APC, through Uzodimma’s administration’s achievements, has endeared itself to our people with numerous projects. That is its selling point! We are confident that Imolites will come out and vote for the governor en masse so that he can consolidate on his shared prosperity agenda that gives hope to our people,” he said.