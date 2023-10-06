Imo Labour Party guber candidate, Achonu mocks PDP over defections

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo state for the November 11 governorship election in the state, Sen. Athan Achonu has mocked the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) over their recent claims that 4385 members of Labour Party and Obidents have defected to the PDP to support the party’s governorship ambition.

Reacting to the claims Sen. Achonu who confided to his aide on campaign matters said that the fair skinned former Senator and his party the PDP have taken their jokes to a different laughable dimension as he insisted that no member of the Obidents movement and labour party ever joined Sen. Anyanwu and PDP on their governorship ambition which he described as a joke.

He said that no genuine Obident or LP member can defect to the PDP as he noted that the few people who are less than 100 people were those imported into the state with proceeds of the alleged ₦4.3B FG Intervention funds meant to fix Ekemele/Akabo bad spot which was allegedly diverted by him when he was a serving Senator representing the zone at the National Assembly.

Sen. Achonu, popularly known as one Arm General who is anchoring his Guber Campaign on Aku Ru Ulo Mantra also denied that his party the LP is having any crisis as claimed by Sen. Samuel Anyanwu declaring that he remains the only candidate of LP in the November 11 Governorship Election in Imo state as the Supreme Court has affirmed him as the duly elected party candidate.

Recall that Imo PDP earlier today on a report claimed that a total of 4,385 members of the LP and Obident movement defected to their party to support Sen. Samuel Anyanwu while also claiming that they defected to the PDP because of the legal battle rocking Sen. Athan Achonu.

“No fewer than 4385 members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to assist in realizing the vision of making Imo safe which is anchored on Sam-Jones Governorship project.

“The event took place weekend at the PDP state headquarters, along Okigwe road, Owerri, the Imo state capital.

“It can be recall that Labour Party has been battling serious crises including litigations since its Governorship primary election was conducted. To demonstrate their grievances, genuine members and supporters of the party left in droves after they noticed discrepancies in the conduct of the election.” The report was quoted.

But in a swift reaction, Sen. Athan Achonu has mocked the PDP candidate insisting that no LP member defected to their party noting that only those who were imported into the state with the ₦4.3B FG Intervention Funds for Ekemele Repairs were able to be bought by the alleged stolen funds were paraded as LP members.