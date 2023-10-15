Imo Guber: NNPP candidate, Odunzeh seeks support from youths, elders

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for the Imo State governorship election, Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh has endorsed the Imo Charter of Equity promising to respect and abide by it.

The Governorship hopeful who made the call recently while addressing supporters in Owerri municipal council described it as a necessity remarking he believes in politics of inclusivity and fairness.

He said he will respect every letter of the charter and requested the Elders council of the state to endorse his governorship bid.

He stressed that by endorsing him, he will return the same honour and support in honouring the charter by ensuring it is respected

Hon. Odunzeh reiterated his vow to run open door policies driven by inclusivity, liberalism, and centralism saying the Elders council will have a strong voice in his reign.

He maintained that under him, Imo State will be the pride of southeast in terms of commerce, agriculture, healthcare and education.

He stressed he has passion to change the face of governance in the state and challenged the Elders council to hold him by his words.