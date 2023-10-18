Imo Guber: JTF pledges neutrality, commits to peaceful poll

As Imo prepares for the November 11 governorship election, the Joint Task Force (JTF) working to provide security in the South-East has promised to remain neutral and ensure a peaceful process.

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Mohammed Barde, stated this after a meeting of the security agencies operating as part of the JTF, in Owerri, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the JTF is made up of officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Barde, who spoke on behalf of the JTF, said the meeting was aimed at achieving synergy between the security agencies for a successful election in the state.

He reminded security agents who would be on election duty on the need to remain nonpartisan, adding that “ those who take sides with political parties will definitely be punished”.

He assured the electorate of a conducive atmosphere for the elections and appealed to politicians to cooperate with security arrangements and avoid the use of thugs during and after the election.

“ There will be a safe, peaceful environment and zero tolerance for violence to enable voters participate in a hitch-free process,” he said.

He called on Imo residents to exercise their franchise on Election Day without fear of violence, harassment or intimidation.

Recall that the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).