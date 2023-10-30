Imo Guber: I will surpass Mbakwe, Achonu promises electorates

Achonu

By Chris Onuoha

Senator Athan Achonu, the governorship hopeful in the November 11 election in Imo State has assured the people that he will do greater works than late Sam Mbakwe did in his days as governor.

The Labour Party flag bearer in the rural campaign of local governments said this during his campaign rally at Umuezeala, Ehime-Mbano, Imo State.

The event seen as mother of all rallies was a special home coming for Achonu who hails from Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing the crowd, Achonu urged the well meaning Imolites to join hands with him to ‘TAKE BACK IMO’ as a serious project. He said those who are shouting for equity are either not sincere or afraid of their hidden agenda which they don’t want to make known to the public.

He said, “the only equity is to allow Okigwe Zone complete their term of another four years and then hand over to another zone in line of the zoning system.”

Speaking further, Achonu promised that he will bring home all the youths who are hiding in the bush as aggrieved agitators and integrate them back into the society with meaningful jobs, but also warned that criminals among them will be handled by law.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the day was warm reception accorded to Ehime-Mbano indigenes who decamped from other parties to Labour Party.

Among them was Chief Owo Iwundu, a former lawmaker and chieftain of APC who decamped with his large supporters to Labour Party including Nze Columbus Ezeji and his supporters from ADC party among others.

Receiving the new Labour Party faithful, the Imo LP Chairman, Barrister Callistus Ihejiagwa commend them for taking the courage to do the right thing and assure them that Senator Achonu will make Imo great again if elected as a governor on November 11, 2023.

Responding, Senator Achonu told Ndi-Imo that he has come to guarantee good governance and peace in the land. He said that local government autonomy, accountability in governance at all level and other things listed in his manifesto would be his watchword.