Imo Guber: Achonu urges women to stand up for good governance

…says Sen Achonu will upscale women affirmative action to 45% in Imo State.

By Chris Onuoha

Wife of Imo State Labour Party governorship candidate in the November 11 election, Lolo Aisha Chiamaka Achonu has charged Imo women to stand by truth and vote for good governance, urging them to vote for her husband, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu.

Aisha whose husband has made waves as the foremost visible and consistent campaigning candidate in the November election in Imo State, stated that women, as formidable support pillars at homes must stand by truth to bring meaningful change in Imo State.

Addressing a large crowd of women and party faithful during the Labour Party campaign rally at Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area, Lolo Achonu told them that women in particular, should key into Sen Achonu’s vision to rescue Imo State from its current situation.

She noted that Senator Achonu, having presented his enviable manifesto, laced with workable framework for good governance, industrialisation, empowerment and peace in the State, has promised to increase the inclusive 45 percent affirmative action for women above the federal government’s stipulated 35 percent affirmative action in his government.

This, according to her, will give women in Imo State a sense of belonging and strengthen the gender balancing campaign in his administration in the State.

She said, “You all look beautiful. And as beautiful as you are, you all are mothers that carry children in your womb for nine months. Your labour shall not be in vain as my husband is prepared to dry the tears and pains you have been going through in the past years.

“It is always beautiful to see us clapping and dancing, but it is also important that we must show the world the strength of a woman. November 11 is the D’ day and the strength of women must prevail.

“To push forward this strength, I urge you today to support me, your fellow woman and make sure that on November 11, you come out en-mass and show Ndi-Imo that women has the strength to uninstall and install a governor.

“I am not saying this because he is my husband, but because of what he stands for. He is a loving husband that has a big heart for humanity and also very gender sensitive. He has promised to give women who merited positions, key roles in his administration with a promise of 45 percent affirmative actions.

“And trust me, he will do it. When you look at me, you will see an evident of caring husband. That is the measure of his big heart for women, and Imo State women will certainly attest to this when he becomes Governor after your November 11 affirmative votes.

“So, a vote for Senator Achonu will bring peace and confidence back to our homes. Mothers who nurtured their children for nine month would not see them join bad gangs and unknown gunmen again. His administration will dry your tears. Your children and husbands will not disappoint you but would be good vessels of progress in the land,” Lolo Achonu said.

Meanwhile, the Ohaji-Egbema rally is one among other Labour Party campaign rallies that attracted large number of women support groups whose allegiance to LP victory is assured.