Imo Election: All our votes are for Uzodimma, Orlu women declare

*I appreciate your show of love, say Governor, wife

Orlu women in their numbers met, yesterday, at Owerre Nkworji in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State and took a firm decision to cast all their ballots for Governor Hope Uzodimma come November 11. They pledged that no single vote of theirs would escape Uzodimma’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ballot box.

The women, no fewer than 5,000 and all gorgeously dressed, said the governor has done so well to deserve their votes, not just for the women from Orlu zone, but for all the women and entire people of Imo State.

Orlu zone has 12 local government areas in Imo State and critical to determining who becomes Governor in Imo State.

The women further noted that they are also in support of the Charter of Equity, hence returning Governor Uzodimma to office next month would help to consummate the idea and return of power to another zone when he completes his second term as decided by the Imo State Council of Elders.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Minister of Education States, Rt. Hon.

Goodluck Opiah, thanked the women for the rally and their thoughtfulness and resolve to vote massively for Governor Uzodimma, reminding them that the Governor has done so much for them in particular and the people of Imo State in general, to deserve their votes.

Opiah urged the women to reciprocate the love Governor Uzodimma has showered on them with their votes by November 11 and assured them that they will not regret their resolve to cast all their ballots for him to be re-elected.

Speaker after speaker in their goodwill messages reminded the Orlu women that Governor Uzodimma has done so well for Imo State that he deserves their votes and support to continue with the good work he is doing in Imo State.

Those who gave goodwill messages include the Senator representing Imo West, Sen. Osita Izunaso, the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mrs Oby Anyaehie, the wife of the Deputy Speaker of Imo State, Mrs Adaora Iwuanyanwu, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Rabiu Ibrahim, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu (Chairman, Central Working Committee for the rally), among others.