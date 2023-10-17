Immigration: FG, ICMPD validate draft documents on career progression, gender mainstreaming

Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor

The Federal Government and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development ICMPD on Tuesday validated two policy documents on career progression and gender mainstreaming to allow for merit in staff promotion and gender inclusivity.

Speaking at a two-day training and validation of policy documents, organized by the ICMPD under the project, Modernizing Nigeria Immigration Service, MoNIS, on Tuesday in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo also disclosed that promotion of officers and men under the ministry will henceforth be largely predicated on excellent performance before examinations.

Tunji-Ojo said the policy document which will focus on career progression and gender inclusivity is crucial to the motivation of employees and equal treatment opportunities for everyone irrespective of their gender.

He said; “This event offers an opportunity to critically examine and validate two draft policy documents – career progression framework and gender mainstreaming policy for the Nigerian Immigration Service under the framework of the project, Modernizing Nigeria Immigration Service, MoNIS, with the aim of improving the human resources system, promotion, personnel training, performance as well as fairness and gender inclusivity thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and productivity of the Nigerian Immigration Service personnel.

“In pursuance of the renewed hope agenda of Mr President, the Ministry of Interior under my watch is open to supporting any positive reforms that will translate into greater service delivery to all Nigerian citizens and this can only be achieved through the instrumentality of a well-trained, competent and motivated workforce.

“The efficiency and productivity of an officer on his job is a product of the kind of training he is exposed to. As such, we are committed to ensuring that going forward, promotion of officers and men in the four services under the Ministry of Interior would largely be predicated on excellent performance and requisite training across the cadres of the services which will be evaluated as primary test for career progression and advancement. Never again, will writing examination which is not a true test of knowledge be a key criteria for promotion,” he added.

Speaking on gender inclusivity, The Interior minister said; “you would agree with me that one of the fundamental topics of our time in both public and private work environment is the issue of career progression and gender inclusivity. This is largely because the changing reality of our society has made this subject increasingly crucial to the motivation of the employees and equal treatment opportunities for everyone irrespective of their gender. Thus, mainstreaming gender in the NIS and in all other services is not only a fundamental human rights that must be entrenched for necessary foundation of a fair, peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Nigeria” he said.

Earlier, ICMPD Head of Region, West Africa, Mojisola Sodeinde said the implementation of the policy framework is a pivotal step towards curbing irregular migration, human trafficking, and cross border crimes.

She said; “Implementing a policy framework that incorporates training as a fundamental criterion for career advancement and posting/deployment within the Nigerian Immigration Service, can be a pivotal step towards curbing irregular migration, human trafficking and cross border crimes.

“In fact, by making continuous training an integral aspect of career progression, immigration officers can stay abreast of evolving challenges and acquire the necessary skills to effectively address complex issues related to border security. A well trained workforce is better equipped to utilize modern technologies, understand emerging trends and employ best practices in identifying and mitigating potential threats. This approach not only enhances the proficiency of immigration personnel but also fosters a culture of continuous learning and adaptability. Consequently, officers can more efficiently collaborate with international counterparts, employ advanced border control measures, and contribute to the overall prevention of irregular migration and transnational crimes, thereby reinforcing the Security fabric of Nigeria’s borders,” she said.

Also, Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Wuraola-Adepoju lauded the minister for clearing the two years backlog of passport application and reaffirmed that the service under her watch, will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to meet up with expectations.