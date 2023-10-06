‘I’m so heartbroken’, Sexyy Red reacts to s3x tape leak

Rapper Sexyy Red has debunked claims that she intentionally posted her sex tape on social media.

The video in question appeared on Sexyy Red‘s Instagram account on Wednesday

She, however, dismissed it on Thursday, asserting that her close friends would attest to the fact that such a move is not what she is capable of.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that,” Red said in a subsequent Twitter update.

Her statement, though brief, suggests she wasn’t behind the footage’s release.

This is not the first time that a leaked explicit video will be linked to Sexyy Red.

During an interview on the podcast ‘A Safe Place’ hosted by Lil Yachty and MitchGoneMad on August 9, Sexyy Red disclosed that a previous sex tape of hers had been leaked online.

She explained that the video was on her former partner’s phone and that it came to light after his girlfriend discovered it following a car accident.