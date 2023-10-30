I’m more experienced than Akpabio  – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South, Senator Ali Ndume said he is more experienced than the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on parliamentary issues.

Ndume stated this in an interview on Channels Television.

Speaking on Akpabio’s style of leadership in the 10th Senate, Ndume said, “My problem is the way he handled the situation, and what happened the last time was misunderstood or taken out of context. Don’t forget that I fought here and campaigned for Akpabio. You can’t build a house and destroy it.

“The main problem is that I’m more experienced than him. When I tried to correct him, you don’t overrule your chief whip; I’m supposed to be the one to call him to order.

“At that time, he was supposed to invite me, and then we would talk more one-on-one, but he took advantage of the gavel, and coincidentally, it was 12:30 pm, and I needed to go and pray.”

Recall that Ndume stormed out of the Senate chamber after an encounter with Akpabio on October 19.

Ndume called on President Bola Tinubu to sign an executive order on unexplained wealth.

According to him, there are laws in the UK and other parts of the world to tackle such issues. The lawmaker said he attempted to introduce some bills in that regard.

He stated, “I have tried several times, but, you know, there were excuses here and there. I think the best way to get this across is when the bill comes from the executive, or in the interim, the current president should sign an executive bill on unexplained wealth.”

Ndume noted that the level of unexplained wealth in the country, especially among politicians and civil servants, requires some laws to combat it.