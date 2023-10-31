I’m committed, ready to support Nigeria – Italian Ambassador

-As WOWICAN honours envoy, Wike, Gen. Agwai, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stefano De Leo, has expressed his commitment and readiness to support Nigeria and build a prosperous future.



This is as the National Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, has honoured the envoy, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Martin Luther Agwai; amongst others for their contributions to human development, peace and goodwill in Nigeria.



The award was given at the fifth WOWICAN National Convention with the theme: “My Peace I Give Unto You Not As The World Giveth…,” held at the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Area 1, Garki Abuja.



The Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, who was presented with the Goodwill Ambassador award for his humanitarian support to people in Nigeria, lauded the women for recognising him, urging them to keep sustaining their prayers and support for a peaceful nation.



Amb. Leo, who described the award as very important, said “diplomats usually interact with the governments which is our job and we do it here in Nigeria in a very perfect way but we need also to go to the civil society to understand people because we are also connected not only to people in Italy and Nigeria but also European Union so we can understand and work even better.”



He further said the Goodwill Ambassador award is “a very important gift for me, a very important day for me. I was honored together with His Excellency, the Minister of FCT, with whom we already worked together. So there are commitments to be always ready to support the needs of Nigeria and to build together a future of a country which is blessed by God.



“So, this is our commitment and I feel very honored that today. I was given this award because this gives me more energy to start even more initiatives, together with your people, with your authorities to look forward to a bright future for all of us in Nigeria.

“Nigeria cannot miss in this balance because you are the most populous country in Africa, you are the powerhouse of this continent, without you (Nigeria) nothing can happen.



“So if you are dialoguing with Africa, you have to dialogue with Nigeria, and this is what we’re doing on all levels, especially also, together with the people who have so much spirituality, so much energy that we should use this in a very positive way.



“All of us are working together, to bring Nigeria together and together we can do many things.”

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said he was tremendously impressed and inspired by the award, intervention and dedication of the Christian Association of Nigeria through the women’s wing – WOWICAN for peace and unity of the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary, Dayo Benjamin-Laniyi, said he has principally positioned women in the Federal Capital Territory, for the next best ultimate version of their own expression in whatever sphere of engagement they find themselves in FCT.



The Mandate Secretary said that the Minister celebrates both the Christian and the Muslim women, saying, even if there’s one who doesn’t believe in God, “I’m still going to celebrate her because I am called for all women, regardless of their cadre, their religious representation, or their political affiliation or indigene status.”



Asked how the FCT minister’s administration will impact on women, she said, there has been a secretariat set up for the full representation, intervention, and innovation for women, and you can be certain that “we through alpha Wike’ style, and class, women will be reclassified in the Federal Capital Territory.

General Secretary of CAN, Apostle Prof Samson Fatokun, said the convention was to intercede for peace in Nigeria.



The CAN General Secretary who was also honoured with an award, said, “we can see that Nigeria is presently in a turbulent situation and we need Christ the Prince of Peace as the theme for this year.

“We are here to brainstorm how we can articulate, how we can bring into play the peace that Jesus Christ as the Prince of Peace has promised to give unto the world. In this Nigerian situation, not only for Nigerian Christian women, but for all women and for every Nigerian citizen.”



The National Chairperson of WOWICAN, Ambassador Victoria Bolaihesiulor, said they have organised a total of five national convention for peace and unity of the country.



The awardees are the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Agwai; Senator Sunday Marshall Katung; Apostle Samson Adetunji Fatokun (CAN General Secretary); Bishop David Ibiyeomie, founder/resident Pastor of Salvation Ministries, and Rev Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi.



Other awardees include Pastor Moses Olusoji Oyewole; Dr Paul Omotayo Omokore; Kaduna State former First Lady, Dame Elizabeth Amina Yakowa; Elder Benjamin Ayodele Omofade; Elder Umoh Edet Okon; Dr Mabel Oyindasola Sowoolu; Dr Kehinde Adesoye Abiola; Dr Comfort Adu; Rev Benjamin Mamman; and Elder Akinbode Olaoluwa David.