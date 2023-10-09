I’ll pay tithe before buying anything with BBNaija N120m cash prize – Ilebaye

Ilebaye, the winner of the just ended BBNaija All Stars edition, has revealed that she will pay her tithe to God as soon as she receives her N120 million cash prize.

She made this known in response to a fan’s query regarding what she would do first if she won the money.

According to Ilebaye, she would not purchase anything after receiving the cash reward, but would rather offer tithes to God as a token of appreciation.

“Once the N120 million gets to my account, I won’t buy anything; I will give my tithe to God to thank him for the grace he gave me,” Ilebaye said.

Recall that the self-styled ‘Gen Z Baddie’ edged five other finalists to emerge winner of the BBNaija All Stars season on October 1, 2023.

Ilebaye was presented with a cheque for N120 million and a brand-new car at the prize presentation ceremony.