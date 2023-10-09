I’ll make my environment conflict free zone – Nwadavid

By Rita Okoye

It’s a season of double celebrations for Nwadavid Chijioke Emmanuel, a young, purposeful, focused and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nec Bullion Concept Limited who was amongst the convocators of the 33rd Convocation Ceremony in Honour of the 70 Regular course Cadets and Post-graduate Students of Nigerian Defence Academy.

In addition, the energetic entrepreneur and ECOWAS youth ambassador received an Honorary Doctorate Degree as a Leadership Advocate from Myles Leadership University.

Expressing his excitement as a new Master’s Degree holder in Conflict Security and Development (MCSD), Nec Bullion as he is fondly called pledged to make his environment a conflict free zone.

Taking to his social media platform, Nec Bullion Concept Limited boss wrote, “To every success, there is a force behind it. Sometimes we tend to attribute our success on our efforts not knowing that without God, man is nothing. Therefore, I want to appreciate the Almighty for making it possible to be amongst the convocators of the 33rd Convocation Ceremony in Honour of the 70 Regular course Cadets and Post-graduate Students of Nigerian Defence Academy.

As a new Master’s Degree holder in Conflict Security and Development (MCSD), I will make my environment a conflict free zone. I also want to use this occasion to urge everyone that security is everybody’s business. So be an eye and ear to your neighbour in order to prevent conflict.”

Appreciating Myles Leadership University for crowing his service to humanity with an award, Nwadavid Chijioke Emmanuel penned a heartfelt note to their esteemed Board of Trustees, Council and Senate of the university.

“I am deeply grateful for recognizing my passion and dedication to service. The award symbolizes more than just an achievement. It represents a lifelong commitment to advocating for effective leadership and making a difference in the lives of others. I am also grateful to my family, friends, and loved ones for unwavering belief in me. Your love and support is the foundation upon which I have built my dreams. I am also filled with gratitude and enthusiasm as I step forward into this new phase of my journey. Here’s to embracing challenges, empowering others, and continuing to grow as a leader.”

Nwadavid Chijioke Emmanuel is also a philanthropist and politician who has continued to impact lives positively with all his endeavours.