I’ll change face of entertainment to support Oborevwori’s MORE agenda – Pemu

The Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on entertainment, Ambassador Prayer Pemu has stated that, he will change the entertainment sector in the state to support Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE agenda.

Pemu stated this, when he met with select Journalists in the state, to brief them on his plans as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor.

Moving forward, I want to collaborate with the media community, to help promote what we will be doing on behalf of the governor, so that Deltans can be happy.

Even though I am new in the office, I believe that we can work together, synergize and promote what the Governor is doing.

The entertainment industry is a big sector, and we need the players in the industry to come together.

We can achieve alot if we are set on a particular goal, and that goal is to see how we can be creative through entertainment, to promote the Governor’s MORE agenda.

Governor Sheriff is a listening Governor, so, anyone who has ideas that will help us succeed, should always feel free to come to me, so we build together, Ambassador Pemu concluded.