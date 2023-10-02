Ilebaye emerges winner of BBNaija ‘AllStars’

By Benjamin Njoku

LAGOS—Nigerian criminologist and model, Ilebaye Odiniya, has emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘AllStars’ season, after beating her closest rival, Mercy Eke.

Ilebaye was announced as the winner by the show’s host, Ebuka Uchendu, at the grand finale last night.

Before the winner was announced, Cross was the first housemate to be evicted followed by Pere, Adekunle and Cee-C, leaving Mercy Eke and Ilebaye to battle for the N120 million grand prize after spending 72 days in the house.

Ilebaye was the third housemate to be evicted from the Season 7 of the reality TV show.

Her strong personality enabled her to build a massive fanbase from viewers. Many rooted for her to win the N100 million grand prize in 2022, but the prize went to model Phyna.

Ilebaye, who hails from Kogi State returned for the Big Brother Naija “AllStars” Season 8 in 2023 and made it to the top six finalists including Cross, Adekunle, Mercy Eke, Pere and CeeC.

Her strategy surely paid off and it did come to many as a surprise that she eventually emerged winner of the show.