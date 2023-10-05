Ifon/Ilobu crisis: Adeleke reads riot act, deploys military

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the communal crisis that engulfed Ilobu/Ifon communities in Osun state, the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has warned perpetrators of such to desist or face wrath of the law.

While making his opening remark at the first interactive session with the people of the state tagged, “Ipade Imole”, in Osogbo, he said the 24 hours curfew has been imposed on the two towns in a bid to restore law and order.

He added that leaders of the two communities have been summoned to his office later in the day in a bid to end the unnecessary killings in the area, saying military operatives have been deployed to the warring towns.

“I am not happy to be here today due to the communal crisis in Ifon-Orolu and Ilobu, where people have been killed senselessly.

“I have directed a joint military taskforce with instructions to shoot at sight with regard to those attempting to disrupt the peace of the communities.

“Henceforth I will not condone these senseless killings. The state government has taken over the disputed lands in the area and anyone seen there should be dealt with appropriately”.