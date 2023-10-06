Ifon/Ilobu crisis: 8 feared killed as crisis worsens

Gov Adeleke

…14 policemen injured, houses razed, Corps members evacuated

…As govt takes over disputed lands

By Shina Abubakar

ILOBU/IFON—EIGHT persons have been reported dead, following the communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of Osun State.

The community clash also left four policemen, including the Divisional Police Officer for Irepodun Division, injured, while trying to mediate in the crisis.

The two neighbouring towns, located in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, have been at loggerheads over land dispute for years, but the crisis rekindled due to report of attacks by unknown gunmen on natives of Ifon and Erin-Osun, on Wednesday.

Militants from the warring factions, on Wednesday, invaded the communities, shooting sporadically into the air, as residents fled from the towns for fear of being attacked.

Accusations and counter-accusations

Later in the evening, according to Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union Board of Trustees Secretary, Jide Akinyooye, thugs from Ilobu invaded Ifon community setting houses on fire.

Akinyooye alleged that adequate security operatives were not mobilised to the community despite signs of imminent attack on the town.

He said: “It is unfortunate that the police did not mobilise adequately to the town despite repeated call put across to the Commissioner of Police. The people of Ilobu started it by attacking some of our people travelling to Oba for business.

“As at Thursday afternoon, we have suffered four casualties with three dying from stray bullets”, he added.

However, the spokesperson of the Olobu-in-Council, Adegoke Ogunsola said the crisis was caused by Ifon’s decision to celebrate ‘Oro’ festival and carry propitiation on Ilobu’s lands which the people resisted.

He also alleged that some of Ilobu farmers were attacked on the way to farm.

Ogunsola said: “Three persons, including an infant, were killed due to stray bullets from security operatives in an attempt to disperse the crowd upon their arrival in the community at a border community last night.”

Meanwhile the two communities claimed that the security operatives deployed have not entered into the hot spot, saying they were stationed at Ojutu area far from the dangerous zones.

However, the Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that four policemen were injured, while a patrol vehicle was set ablaze during the dispute.

Gov Adeleke reads riot act

Reacting to the development, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State warned the two communities to stay away from the disputed areas, saying the state government has taken over the lands.

Governor Adeleke said: “I have given a directive that nobody should be seen on the disputed land. Anybody seen there should be arrested and prosecuted. The state government has taken over the disputed land.

“The kings and leaders should come together and ensure peace. A joint Police-Military taskforce has been deployed to the area to deal with any trouble makers.

“I have informed the Chief of Army Staff, who hails from Ilobu, and he has given a standing order to soldiers to be in charge.”

As at the time of filing this report, the joint taskforce is still stationed at Ojutu, a community outside Ilobu and were yet to proceed to the hotspots.

Corps members and some residents from both communities were also seen fleeing from their homes.