IDGC: Increase representation of girls in engineering for national growth – GCEI

Engr. Ihenachor mentoring some students

By Ebele Orakpo

Including more girls in engineering promotes gender equality and brings diverse perspectives to the table as research suggests that diverse teams, including women, are more likely to generate innovative and effective solutions, according to the Founder, Girl-Child Engineer Initiative, GCEI, Engr. (Mrs) Terese Ihenachor on this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child with theme: Invest in Girls’ Rights: ‘Our Leadership, Our Well-being.’

Although there are myriad challenges facing the girl-child in every sphere of existence, GCEI, with the vision to empower and promote the Nigerian girl-child to study engineering and be technologically innovative, decided to explore opportunities for improving resourcing to girls and the issues that affect them.

“When you empower a girl-child through engineering education, it will improve the technological advancement of the nation and drive economic growth. Girls have long been underrepresented in the field of engineering despite possessing the same potential and capabilities as their male counterparts and we cannot afford the cost to our national development in the 21st Century. Providing opportunities and access to engineering education for girls will empower them to pursue fulfilling careers in technology and ICT,” the GCEI boss said.

She noted that encouraging girls to develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking and innovative approaches required by engineering, can help build their confidence and self-belief, enabling them to pursue engineering with conviction.

“Cultivating a supportive and nurturing environment where girls are encouraged to voice their ideas without judgment is vital in shaping their future as engineers.”

She said GCEI, a non-governmental organisation whose vision is to empower and promote the girl-child to study engineering and be technologically innovative, is working to increase the representation of girls in engineering which will benefit them individually and also drive Nigeria’s advancement in technology, infrastructure and other critical areas.

It would be recalled that the UN General Assembly on December 19, 2011, declared October 11 of every year the International Day of the Girl-Child to recognise the rights of girls and the unique challenges they face.

GCEI believes that dismantling gender stereotypes that see engineering as a male-dominated field, highlighting successful female engineers and their contributions, challenging preconceived notions, promoting gender equality within the engineering sector, providing early exposure, fostering confidence and promoting diverse perspectives, will encourage girls to pursue engineering profession, unleash the immense potential of the girl-child and drive innovation in the field of engineering.

“Closing the gender gap in engineering starts with early exposure and engagement. Encouraging girls to explore STEM-related activities in school and leisure time can foster their interest and aptitude for engineering from a young age. GCEI was able to achieve this through the Pet program called Catch Them Young for Engineering by providing resources, excursion to industries, mentoring programs, and scholarships specifically tailored to the girl-child, we can bridge the gender gap and create a more inclusive engineering community,” she stated.

Ihenachor believes that empowering girls to join the ICT economy through engineering education is an essential step towards creating a more equitable and prosperous society. “Let us work together to ensure opportunities for all regardless of gender, and pave the way for a brighter future.”