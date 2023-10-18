ICPC tracks 82 constituency projects valued at N8bn in Imo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced tracking of 82 constituency projects valued at N8 billion in Imo.

Mr Victor Onakpoberuo, the Team Lead of the ICPC’s projects monitoring team, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

The exercise is part of the tracking of 1,932 constituency projects valued at N500 billion across 26 states of the federation, as announced by the ICPC’s Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, on Wednesday.

Onakpoberuo, Principal Superintendent of the commission said the exercise was the 6th phase of its Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative (CEPTI).

According to him, this is in line with ICPC’s mandate to rid Nigeria of all forms of corruption and corrupt practices.

He added that the exercise was aimed at investigating fraudulent procurement practices in public contract awards for proper service delivery to the people.

He also said the monitoring team would ensure the full execution of all publicly funded projects, enforce compliance with regulatory requirements and ensure that government gets value for money spent on projects.

“The project will see the commission tracking 82 projects in various communities in Imo valued at N8,213,772,862.16.

“The initiative is aimed at accelerating development at the community levels, to empower local communities to take ownership of constituency projects and to ensure value for money in government expenditures,” he said.

He however said that the monitoring team would visit all constituency projects in all 27 council areas of Imo to ensure their completion and compliance with acceptable standards. (NAN)