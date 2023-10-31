ICPC files criminal charges against suspended UNICAL professor

By Fortune Eromosele

Abuja—The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has filed a criminal charge against Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, UNICAL, following the commission’s conclusion of an investigation into the professor’s alleged gross misconducts against some of his students.

ICPC is arraigning the Senior Lecturer on a four count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office, contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

One of the counts read: “That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June-September, 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803*** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000″.

Professor Ndifon would be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court.

Recall that ICPC, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) had on 4th of October, 2023 arrested Professor Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River State after shunning several invitations extended to him.