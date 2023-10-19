IBEDC warns customers against meter tempering, staff assault, others in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Chief Executive Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Engr. Kingsley Achife has warned residents in Ogun State to desist from meter tempering, energy theft and assault any staff of the company.

Achife, who gave the warning on Wednesday during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting in the Sango/Ota Business District of the company, also warned the people against vandalization of electric installations across the State.

Achife, who was represented by the Lead Media Officer of IBEDC, Busolami Tunwase, said anybody caught assaulting the company staff or engage in energy theft would be prosecuted according to the law land.

He noted that the company called for the engagement with the customers to seek better working relationships and to appeal to the people to assist the company in paying their debts which is now becoming a source of concern.

“We have called this meeting to seek better working relationships with our customers but this we cannot do if they are not paying for the services being rendered.

“Another issue is that of energy theft, where customers short-change the company. They are either not paying for what they use or not paying completely for the energy consumed.

“Some customers do this by bypassing their metres, some don’t have metres at all, they just connect to their houses directly. They do these mostly in the night, these are economic sabotage. The people should get their metres and eradicate problems of crazy billings.

“In addition to this is the use of illicit meters, when the customers don’t buy such metres from us the money goes elsewhere and we have made the metres available. You don’t even need a third party to obtain your metres, all you have to do is to pay into a designated bank account.

“Another thing here is the dangers of using illicit metres. This could cause fire outbreak and electrical shock among others. To avoid this danger, the customers should patronize IBEDC their metres which has been tested and approved by relevant regulatory bodies.”

He stated that the new Electricity Act signed by President Bola Tinubu recommended punishment for energy theft and assault of its officials and vandalization of electric installations.

While pointing out that the debt being owe the IBEDC by Ogun residents is over N74 billion, Achife noted that the Sango/Ota Business District is owing over N28 billion, saying that the debt is already a burden to the company.

Speaking on energy theft, vandalism, and illicit meters, Achife appealed to customers to desist from tampering of meters, vandalization of electric installations, stressing that the offense attracts 21 years imprisonment.

He warned the people who may want to acquire meter to follow the right channel stipulated by IBEDC, warning that any meter bought outside the recognized company could cause damages.

He added that moving of meter from one location to another without being authorized by the IBEDC is also an illegal act.

“Illegal removal or movement of meter from one place to another is a form of energy theft.