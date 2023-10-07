I worked for Tinubu as ADC member in 2023 elections – Kogi gov candidate Abejide

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC in the Kogi state governorship election, Leke Abejide has revealed that he worked for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

Abejide made this revelation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

The ADC candidate said the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is not new to him.

He said, “Asiwaju got almost the same result I got in my ward. I worked for Tinubu; I worked day and night and campaigned as a member of the ADC.”

Abejide stated that his move is tied to his loyalty to President Tinubu.

“That one is not anti-party. Asiwaju is our leader. My origin is APC, and right from time, even till tomorrow, any party I go to, Asiwaju remains my leader,” he said.

Recall Kogi was one of the states where Tinubu was declared the winner during the February 25th presidential election.

Tinubu polled a total of 240,751 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP finished second with 145,104.

The Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states’ governorship elections will take place on November 11, 2023.