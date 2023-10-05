I will implement education summit’s report – Gov Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Thursday said his administration was committed to implement the recent education summit’s report in the state to ensure best quality education.

Adeleke made the remark during the maiden edition of the Ipade Imole Meeting held at Aurora Event Centre in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ipade Imole meeting is a public accountability platform established by the state government to get feedback from the citizens.

He said that the state Ministry of Education had been directed to conduct a needed assessment which would serve as a basis for recruitment and filling of vacancies in schools.

He said the report of education summit would be ready and his administration was committed to implementing any positive trajectory to the development of education in the state.

The governor said he was ‘’deeply happy’’ to host the first edition of the meeting which ‘’will be hosted quarterly to know the feedback of stakeholders across all the local government areas.’’

Adeleke further spoke on pension debts; white paper on kingship tussles; teachers’ shortages in schools; boreholes construction projects; and appointments, amongst other key issues.

The governor said that his administration was committed to ensuring that Osun enjoyed the dividend of democracy as promised during his electioneering in the state.

“I want our people to expect new projects such as dualisation of roads at two per senatorial districts; flyover bridges at Osogbo and some other towns; and street lights for newly constructed roads.

“Also, second stream of 332 boreholes across wards,

commencement of Imole Transport Service and Imole Housing Estate at 500 units per Federal Constituency,” Adeleke said.

According to him, our government has resolved to spend the palliative funds on three projects and programmes to include additional buses to ease transportation cost, rehabilitation of health centres and the purchase of food items.

The governor, however, said that procurement order for all the state projects had been placed in line with due process for the benefit of the citizens.

NAN reports that the event witnessed delegates from all the local government areas in the state, civil society organisations, religious and traditional rulers, technocrats, politicians, amongst other dignitaries and stakeholders.