I want to set rap scene on fire – Narlti

Victor Oni Samuel better known as Narlti is settling comfortably into his niche in the music industry. The fast-rising music act achieved mainstream recognition in 2021 following the release of his debut Extended Playlist titled ’99 Baby’ leading to multimedia features and massive airplay across Nigeria.



The Nigerian based rapper and songwriter from Oyo State, started recording at the age of fourteen and has performed on big stages including HomeComimg Concert with Kida Kudz in 2021 and Shine Lagos.

“I fell in love with drums at first but I couldn’t learn, because I was lazy at it. At 12, I was given a keyboard that had some virtual drums on it and about three weeks later, I started rapping on those drums due to my love for Wayne (Lil Tunechi)”. he revealed.



Having made a mark in the music scene with the release of fifteen songs including two EPs since he kicked off his career officially in 2015, his latest hit single “Alhamdulilah” (ft Asad) has accumulated over a million streams on Boomplay. His songs include Double Back, Numb, Digital Dash, Back of the truck, among others.

On the inspiration behind his songs and future plans, Narlti who has set up a movement for his supporters and fans known as “Unruly Klann, said “My music is an expression of pain and the price of money and fame. I just dropped my second EP in June and I’m still in the booth putting in work. I want to set the rap music scene on fire. These beautiful music won’t stop soon. I’ll just keep doing me, keep putting my music out there and keep finding my way around the industry”.