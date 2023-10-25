I started relating well with Mohbad in 2019, mother testifies

Mrs Abosede Aloba, the mother of deceased singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad), on Wednesday told a coroner’s court that her relationship with the late singer was not cordial for a long time.



Abosede said that the soured relationship was because Mohbad’s father, Joseph, took him away and instructed him not to contact her.



She, however, told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that she began to relate better with him in 2019.



She testified during a Corner’s inquest into the death of his son.

Recall that the musician died on Sept. 12 and was buried the following day.

He was 27 years.



His death has been generating controversies, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.



The inquest, which began on Oct. 13, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Abosede that she and Joseph went to the residence of singer Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley) to ask him why he had been having a dispute with Mohbad.



“I asked Mohbad to call Pasuma to report Naira Marley because of the consistent beating, and Pasuma said he would intervene.



“Mohbad kept on cautioning me not to talk.



“I only got to know about the injury four days after, and the only person he had issues with is Naira Marley.



“The only complaint from the wife about him was infidelity,” she said.



Also testifying, Mr Sultan Ayobami, Mohbad’s disk jockey, said that he had known the deceased since 2018 and started working with him in 2022.



According to him, Mohbad was bullied twice.



He testified that the first time was in June at a club on Lagos Island, while the second took place at Elegushi, Lagos Island, during a film shooting “when Sam Larry drove in with his boys and started to beat Mohbad before he was rescued by Zlatan who took him to his car”.



He said that the matter was reported to the police.

Ayobami said that Mohbad’s brother, Aduragbemi Aloba, was present when Larry threatened to kill Mohbad.



He added that Mohbad sustained injuries during an altercation with Marley, adding that a nurse was invited to treat him.



“When I got back from the chemist where I went to get drugs, I met Mobhad on the floor lifeless, and we rushed him to a hospital where he was confirmed dead,” he said.



Earlier, Mohbad’s father, Joseph, told the coroner’s court that the deceased had been living with Marley since December 2019.



Joseph told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that he and his son lived together for 18 years.

He said that he did not know the exact house in which his late son was living with Marley.



He testified that his son left his (Joseph‘s) house at the age of consent and began to assist Marley while embarking on his own career in music.



Joseph said that he saw the deceased three days before his death.



He added that he saw the deceased’s casket only in a picture.



According to him, the deceased assured him that he would be able to handle his dispute with Marley.

Joseph testified that the deceased’s landed property were in the custody of his mother-in-law, adding that the deceased often told him about his possessions held by his wife and her family.



He claimed that Mohbad’s wife put sleeping pills into his food sometimes.



According to Joseph, his daughter-in-law had been unfaithful to the deceased.



NAN reports that at the beginning of proceedings, the coroner, commiserated with Mohbad’s family on his death, promising that justice would be served in the case.



NAN also reports that a Yaba Magistrate’s Court, Lagos State, on Oct. 4, remanded Marley and a Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu (a.k.a Sam Larry) in police custody over the death of Mohbad.