I sacrifice my monthly N600million security votes for Osun development — Adeleke

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Thursday said he sacrificed his monthly security vote for the development of the state.

Speaking at the First Interactive Session with the people of the state in Osogbo, he said the N600 million is a huge sum of money but decided to channel it into funding other projects in the state rather than keeping it as personal benefit.

“Development of Osun is paramount to me and hence decided to take huge sacrifice by adding my security vote to fund the project in the state rather keep it to myself like others before me”, he said.

The governor also disclosed his administration has prioritise projects its intend to finance with the Infrastructure Support Fund of the Federal Government, which include a flyover in the state capital.

According to him, the Federal Government is owing the states alot of money but the N7billion infrastructure support fund the state government received so far will be expended on some very viable projects across the state.

“We intend use the N7billion to fund some projects, including; dualisation of roads at two per senatorial districts; flyover bridges at Osogbo and some other towns; street lights for newly constructed roads; second stream of 332 boreholes across wards; commencement of Imole transport service; and Imole Housing Estate at 500 units per federal constituency”, he said.

The Governor maintained that his administration is committed to completion of all ongoing projects of his predecessors, including the hotel project abandoned after the exit of the first Executive Governor of the state, late Isiaka Adeleke 32 years ago, his elder brother.

“We have demonstrated strong faith by ensuring the completion of many abandoned projects. I also retained many contractors inherited from previous governments. I am the governor for all Osun people, not a segment.