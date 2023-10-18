I have gone from one police station to another, from Church to Church, yet no positive result, I am still searching for my son

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Mr. Festus Benkota Ododo has been mourning the disappearance of his son, Marvellous Ododo, who went missing on the 20th of April, 2023

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Benkota revealed how his 10-year-old son went missing while playing.

Marvellous who has speech-impediment tearfully collected money from his parents to buy biscuits but went missing afterwards