I Go Dye seeks less stringent visa policy from Canadian govt for African artists

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, Amb. Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye is on a mission to seek less stringent visa policy from the Canadian government.

The comedian, who is currently on a tour tagged ” I Go Dye Standing Tall” in Canada made the intervention call during a courtesy visit to the office of the Mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham and his deputy, Markus Chambers last weekend, on the need to review the strict visa policy on African entertainers who have genuine events to attend in the North American country.

Granting audience the Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers received the Nigerian comedian and his team including Acapella, Akpororo, Oritsefemi and international show promoter, Prince George.

I Go Dye told Chambers that the process of getting a visa to Canada was too cumbersome. This, he said could hamper the chances of promoters to produce high earning shows for themselves which results to loss in revenue for the government.

He noted that entertainment is big business which can in turn result to rich foreign exchange for any country.

The comedian who is also an eminent global Diplomat on Peace Advocate further noted that denying top Nigerian entertainers visa puts the show promoter’s reputation at risk, especially when the artiste’s advertises the availability of entertainers to appear at events and they end up not coming because of the stringent visa application and approval process.

I Go Dye advised that a less stringent visa policy will go a long way in benefitting Canada and their partners in Africa and also boost local businesses of promoters through cultural exchange.

He therefore appealed to the Deputy Mayor to use his good office to address some of the issues raised in an effort to further grow the country’s entertainment industry, especially with regards to Live Shows and Concerts.

I Go Dye further advised that even if the matter needs special legislation, it should be done as it will turn out to be beneficial to small and medium scale businessmen in the entertainment sector.

He particularly noted that not every African traveling to the outside world has a dubious character with ulterior motives.

Also speaking at the meeting, the promoter of I Go Dye Standing Tall, Prince George Entertainment, told the Deputy Mayor that over the years, the stringent visa policy has affected their businesses negatively.

Prince George particularly noted that previous events visas were denied artistes have resulted to show promoters losing huge sums of money amounting to millions of dollars

He said the policy has thrown the industry into chaos as many of them have lost their reputations because they fail to bring advertised artistes into the country as promised.

He therefore called on the relevant authorities to ensure there is ease in doing their business by allowing African entertainers easier access into the country so long their documents and reasons for traveling are legitimate.

Responding, the Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers assured I Go Dye and his team that their office will look into all the issues raised.

He said the government will do everything possible to look critically into the comedian’s reservations and do something about it in the near future as his suggestions are valid, noting that they were elected to serve and protect the interest of their citizens.

He wished them all the best in the I Go Dye Standing Tall tour which he later attended. The uncontrollable laughter show Igodye standing more than a legend globa tour held in canada Toronto Winnipeg and Ottawa the event is moving to United Kingdom with Manchester London and Leeds with performance from Igodye Gordons and Okey Bakassi