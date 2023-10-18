‘I don’t want my legs to be cut off’, Mr Ibu cries out for help

Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has cried out for assistance over a medical condition.



In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, the veteran actor disclosed he is battling with an illness from a hospital bed.



Ibu revealed he had been down for several weeks and had been on admission.



He said the doctor advised they might resort to cutting off his leg if other options are exhausted without no result.





Mr Ibu said, “While I am hoping for prayers and assistance, as I speak to you I am still lying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that in case his new idea does not work, the next idea is to cut off my leg. Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Pray for me, I don’t want my leg to be cut off, thank you so much, God, bless you.”



Okafor’s wife and daughter, in the video, appealed to Nigerians to pray for them and lend financial assistance.



His daughter said that she has been sorting out the bills for as long as the actor has been ill.



She also stressed that the family would prefer to fly him out of the country for better treatment.



She said, “I’ve been the one handling the bills and I am financially drained, we can’t do it alone. He’s not getting better, some days it looks like he is and other days it looks like he is getting worse.

“We are still at the hospital and they want to transfer him to another hospital because he is not getting better. We want to appeal to Nigerian individuals or organisations to please fly daddy abroad for better treatment. This is not the first time daddy is down like this.”