I don’t like being single – Singer Ruger

Nigerian music sensation, Micheal Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, has revealed that he doesn’t like being single.

In a recent Naija FM interview, the artist expressed his fondness for being in a relationship and his dislike for solitude.

He emphasized that even after ending a relationship, he quickly finds a new partner as for him mutual companionship holds great value.

In his own words, “I appreciate the idea of being in a relationship. I don’t like remaining single. If I break up with someone today, I’m with someone else tomorrow; that’s how it goes. You know, I don’t like being alone, and I cherish that companionship where we can be companions for each other.”

Ruger’s journey to fame kicked off in 2021 when he signed with D’Prince’s Jonzing World Record, an affiliate of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. Since then, he has garnered various accolades for his musical talent.

In 2021, he clinched the AFRIMA ‘Best Newcomer Award,’ followed by the ‘Best New Artiste’ category at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

Ruger has also released two EPs, ‘Pandemic’ (2021) and ‘Second Wave’ (2022). Notably, he dropped ‘Ru The World,’ his debut studio album, in September.