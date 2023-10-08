I don’t know where my endless songs come from —Teru

XpaceGirl is a Law graduate, multi-talented and award-winning songwriter, singer and instrumentalist. She is the waves-making and much sought-after lead artiste of Teru Entertainment.

She speaks on her life struggles, love for music, and attained successes in music amongst other varied issues in this exclusive interview.

Excerpts :

Early Influences and Musical Journey

You’re known by your artistic name of XpaceGirl, can you avail us your real name ?

I am Miss Odunayo Victoria Oluwapelumi Jagunlabi.

Can you give insight into the factors that inspire your interest in music ?

I didn’t choose music; it chose me. It feels like a divine calling, and the unique connection I have with it is beyond words. I can’t fully explain how I knew, so let’s leave it at that.

It is known that your growing up years cut across Ile Ife, Akure, Ado-Ekiti and Abuja, will you say these environments influence the diverse taste and style of your music ?

I didn’t spend much time in Ile Ife; I was born there though during the communal war and there was no formal naming ceremony for me as a result. Although I’ve heard stories about getting lost in Ile Ife while following a group of women during an event, but I have no memory of it. I also spent part of my childhood in Abuja. It was in Akure that I truly grew up. I first lived with my grandma and later moved in with my parents. Impact of these places on my musical preferences and style remains a mystery to me.

However, I recognize that these diverse experiences and the places I’ve lived in are integral parts of what defines me.

Artistic Versatility and Genre Exploration

You’ve mentioned having songs in more than 15 different genres; how do you manage to create music across such a wide spectrum of genres ?

It’s genuinely effortless when you remove all limits on yourself. You see, many people, before they create, already have a pre-defined idea of what they want to create. That is, how it should unfold and what it should sound like. They delve into technicalities for something that should be inherently simple. That’s why I decided to stop reading songwriting tips online; my creativity doesn’t work that way. I merely sit and wait until a melody enters my mind, followed by words, and it always feels like magic.

I really can’t pinpoint where these songs come from; but, this process allows me to create music that knows no bounds. Art should be boundless and unrestricted. We shouldn’t confine it with limitations, leashes, or boundaries. Doing so, would be the demise of true essence of art.

We will like to know your process of blending various genres in your music and what really drives this experimentation ?

I wouldn’t label it as experimentation, but there was a time I jokingly called myself a musical scientist and my room a lab. However, that was a period when I was trying too hard. Art shouldn’t be forced; it should flow naturally. I’ve learned that forcing fused art can lead to a result that might not resonate well with the audience. So, I refrain from imposing my creativity.

When I create fused or blended art, it’s organic. If my spirit guides me towards Afro pop, that’s what I will compose. If it leans towards Rock, I follow that inspiration; sometimes, these genres blend effortlessly. I often discover the mixture when I start working on a demo beat.

Here, art flows freely, healing rather than stressing. It builds you up, not tears you down. Our approach to art is intentional as we don’t underestimate its powers. We understand it and wield it in a way that heals the world.

Education and Musical Development

You are currently studying Law at the Ekiti State University, has this fact help to complement your musical career ?

Have you ever come across the saying, “The finest art emerges from pain”? That’s how EKSU Law impacted my musical journey.

My strong urge to escape led me to create a world within my mind and giving birth to a unique wellspring of inspiration. During this time, my grandmother passed away, and as death often does, it set me on a journey of self-discovery. I faced challenges; professors failed me without reason. My uncle, who is also a lecturer, gave me two courses to retake, insisting that I focus solely on Theatre Arts instead of juggling Law and music. Some classmates displayed both affection and animosity. I was simply torn between liking and disliking my quiet nature and selective friendships.

Amidst these struggles, there was the intense pressure of dealing with difficult circumstances (SAPA) which shaped me to become a motivational speaker. These painful experiences, intertwined with moments of joy, transformed my artistry. I lived through the complexities of life here – baseless hatred, senseless rumors, encounters with both good and bad individuals – and emerged stronger. This school molded me into a resilient individual.

How do you manage to strike a balance between academics and your musical career?

I began staying up late because my classes often extended into the evening. I rest during the evening and spend my nights creating music, often sleeping around 5:00am, sometimes even 6:00am. This altered my sleep schedule, but I have no regrets. Occasionally, I skip classes to catch up on rest and dedicate more time to my music. During exams, I hide my musical instruments in my wardrobe to ensure I concentrate fully on my studies.

Career Milestones and Achievements

You recently won the Ondo State Artiste of the Year award, how do you feel about this remarkable achievement?

I won the Best Pop Solo of the Year in 2022, but this year, winning Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year truly ignited something within me. I felt a deep sense of fulfilment. I displayed the awards on my speaker, where I could see them every day as I worked on my demos. It brought immense joy; it is akin to winning a Grammy Award to me. Class of the award didn’t really matter; what truly counted was being seen and recognized. I am simply joyous that all the sleepless nights and days spent on one spot were acknowledged after all. These awards spoke volumes, telling me, “We are here with you, we see you, and we support you.” For that, I am genuinely grateful.

Your music video ‘Sugarcane’ and EP ‘That Girl from Xpace’ received huge positive feedbacks. What really inspire the projects and what impact has it got on your career ?

“Sugarcane” was a freestyle I created on a boring school night. I never imagined it would become something significant. Surprisingly, it marked my very first venture into Afropop, back in August 2021. The process was entirely unintentional; it felt as though the song wanted to emerge. That’s why I believe art is meant to flow, and everyone should allow it to do so.

My record label also played a pivotal role in bringing ‘Sugarcane and ‘My EP’ to life, and I deeply appreciate their efforts, dedication and willingness to embrace my ideas. They don’t just dismiss my suggestions; they carefully consider them and provide thoughtful feedback, which I value immensely. Every artiste needs that kind of support, and I’m truly grateful for it.

Future Aspirations and Collaborations

Do you have any upcoming project or collaboration you will want to share with your fans ?

I enjoy surprising people because even after all these years on earth, I still manage to surprise myself. So, just wait, and you’ll discover all the wonderful things that are yet to come.

Where do you envision your musical career in the nearest future, and what is your set goal in the music industry ?

While I’d love to indulge in dreams and aspirations, life has taught me that disappointment often comes from having expectations. I’ve learned to let life unfold naturally, but that doesn’t mean I simply sit back. Instead, I work hard and smart. I aim to reach the zenith of success where the universe permits an artist, who at the cost of sleep and comfort, dedicates herself to working hard on music, self-image, branding and continuous learning.

I strive to become.deserving of every reward and award. I don’t want to dream without putting in the effort; I’d rather work diligently and let the rewards surprise me. So, the universe should surprise me with the path it has in store.

Community and Fan Engagement

How do you connect with your fans, and what role do they play in your artistic journey ?

My Instagram is flooded with messages. Every midnight, after I believe I’ve given my all to my craft, I open these messages and read through them. Many people reach out seeking advice, help, or just someone to talk to, and I often respond to as many as I can. I aspire to create a group soon, but the Instagram broadcast group doesn’t allow messages from fans. I don’t want that; I desire a space where I can genuinely connect with these individuals, understand their struggles and joys, guide them through their challenges, and assist them in any way I can. It’s my way of giving back to humanity and the people who have brought immense joy into my life.

Personal Growth and Advice

How will you describe your evolvement as a musical artiste and any lesson learnt all along ?

Certainly, I’ve truly evolved and learned a lot. It’s evident. One key lesson I’ve embraced is not letting negativity affect me. People often say the industry is male dominated, that females can’t break in. If you internalize that and let it dictate your mindset, you’ll find yourself constantly worried. I’ve consciously let go of all forms of worry and any comments that might have made me believe the journey would be difficult. I refuse to project negativity; I’m an artiste who creates art, not worry. Additionally, I’ve learned to have confidence in myself and in my art.

What’s your advice for aspiring young artists that are craving to make their marks in the music industry ?

I understand if my advice might surprise you, but here’s something important: elevate your worth. Money shouldn’t be your primary focus; the moment it takes precedence, you’re heading for failure. Why? Do you want to just create music, or create music that changes and heals the world ? Music operates on a frequency; melodies and notes reside in our hearts and minds, making our souls dance. In those moments, people don’t care about what you say; if the flow of your music and frequency open that portal, people will embrace it. Your power stems from how music has shaped you and draws your influence from the potency of music.