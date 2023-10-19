‘I didn’t know economy was this bad,’ Basketmouth laments N30m cost of music video

Popular comedian and music executive, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has bemoaned the increased price of music video production fees in Nigeria.

Basketmouth recalled how the industry standard fee used to range around 7 – 7.5 million Naira but now costs 27 – 30 million Naira.

He explained the price hike was the reason he decided to opt for a holdup video for ‘Party’, the lead track from his upcoming album, ‘Uburu’, instead of splashing over N25 million to shoot a standard video.

Basketmouth made this known in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

He said, “The visual we have for my song ‘Party’ with Peruzzi is not an official video. It’s just like a holdup because I did not know that the economy has hit us that bad. 2 years ago, I used to make videos for 7 – 7.5 million Naira. Now, it is 27 – 30 million Naira.”