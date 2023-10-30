‘I’m not going away; ‘ll continue to strengthen democracy’ — Atiku

Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, says he intends to remain active in the political space, even after the Supreme Court’s decision on October 26, 2023, upholding President Bola Tinubu’s electoral win.

Atiku stated this during a press conference on the verdict of the Supreme Court on Monday in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

His Words: “As for me and my party, this phase of work is done. However, I am not going to go away; if you think I am going to go away, forget about it.

“For as long as I breathe, I will continue to struggle with other Nigerians to deepen our democracy. I will continue to work for the return of political and economic restructuring that the country needs to reach its true potential.”

Speaking further, Atiku added that the struggle to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He said, “That struggle should now be led by the younger generation of Nigerians, who have even more at stake than my generation,” he added.