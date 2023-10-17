HURIWA commends Tinubu for ‘balanced’ ICPC appointment

… calls for inclusive governance

By Fortune Eromosele

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Wednesday, commended President Tinubu for his decision to appoint Dr. Musa Aliyu as the new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other team members from different regions of the country.

HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko in a statement said it was a welcome development that reflects the federal character principle of the constitution and promotes national unity and cohesion.

He appreciated that the president heeded the advice of Nigerians, especially the renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who had criticized the previous appointment of two anti-graft agency heads from the South West as a violation of the federal character principle and a threat to constitutional democracy.

Comrade Onwubiko also lauded Tinubu for approving a 90-day pre-end of tenure leave for the outgoing ICPC chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who is also from the South West, and replacing him with a competent and qualified person from the North.

HURIWA urged Tinubu to continue to listen to the voice of reason and wisdom from Nigerians who have the interest of the nation at heart.

The rights group said, “We also call on him to review his other appointments so far and ensure that they are balanced and inclusive of all regions and ethnic groups in the country.

“The civil rights group noted with concern that some regions, especially the South East and the North Central, have been marginalized and excluded from key positions in his administration. This is unfair and unacceptable in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria. It can also breed resentment, agitation, and instability among the citizens who feel alienated and oppressed by the government.

“We remind the president that he is the leader of all Nigerians, not just his kinsmen or political allies. He has a duty to respect and protect the rights and interests of all Nigerians, regardless of their tribe, religion, or political affiliation.

“He should not repeat the mistake made by the past administration of lopsided appointments of their kinsmen into juicy offices, which eroded public trust and confidence in the government and undermined national security and development.

“We hope that the president will take this opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to good governance, accountability, and justice for all Nigerians. We assure him of our support and cooperation in his efforts to fight corruption and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

“We also commend Dr. Musa Aliyu and his team for their appointment and wish them success in their task of combating corruption in Nigeria”.