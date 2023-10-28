How to Watch ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Whether you played the games or this is your first time visiting Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, there’s no denying that Five Nights at Freddy’s is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year thanks to its very wild premise.

Add in the fact that Josh Hutcherson is playing the haunted pizza spot’s new security guard and we basically hit the jackpot for the perfect spooky film this season.

So ready to get your scream on?

Here are all the ways to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s.

When is Five Nights at Freddy’s coming out?

Five Nights at Freddy’s release date is a little confusing.

If you’ve seen some of the movie posters, you probably have noticed that they all say that it’ll be out on Halloween and while that would be the perfect release date for a spooky movie like this one, that’s not actually its official release date.

The movie officially came out on October 26, 2023, actually one day early from its official release date of October 27. Some lucky fans got to watch it early with some special screenings in theaters while others watched it as soon as it dropped on Peacock.

How can I watch Five Nights at Freddy’s in theaters?

You’re in luck because you can watch FNAF on the big screen right now! The film got a normal theatrical release so tickets are available for you to watch it at your local theater.

But don’t wait too long because it will leave eventually, so the earlier you see it, the better!

How can I watch Five Nights at Freddy’s at home?

In a surprise move, Universal also released the movie on Peacock the exact same day it went to theaters.

So if you’re hoping to have a private space to scream your head off—AKA your couch—you’re in luck! You can already catch it on the streamer now!

Sadly, you can’t own it just yet, so you’re going to have to wait if you’re hoping to add it to your DVD or Blu-ray collection or if you don’t have Peacock just yet.

However, you can always play the video game series (also available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series S) so you can get a feel of what to expect! Cosmopolitan