How Screen Perfect revives the nostalgic memories of Nollywood

By Ayo Onikoyi

Screen Perfect, the new reality show that showcases the talents of aspiring actors and actresses, took the viewers on a trip down memory lane in its second episode. The contestants were tasked to reenact scenes from some of the classic Nollywood movies that defined the golden era of Nigerian cinema.

Screen Perfect airs every Sunday at 8pm on ST Nollywood Plus and ST Novela E on StarTimes.

The episode featured Gloria Anozie, a veteran Nollywood actress who has starred in scores of movies, as the celebrity guest. She shared her insights and tips on acting with the contestants. In the previous week, Segun Arinze appeared as the celebrity guest.

Kenny and Cardinal were the first contestants to perform, and they reenacted the movie Emotional Pain, produced by Chico Ejiro in 2003. They played the roles of Richard Mofe Damijo (Greg) and Stella Damasus, portraying a husband (Greg) sleeping with his wife’s sister in his matrimony home. The movie was a hit when it was released, during a period when video cassettes were the main means of watching movies at home.

In Ebere Okaro’s Hostages produced by Tade Ogidan in 1992, contestants, Dr keyz and Dammy reenacted this scene, adding today’s flavour to it.

Momo and Michelo reenacted a scene from 100 Days in the Jungle, a classic Nollywood movie that starred veteran Emeka Ike and Tony Umez. The movie, produced by Chico Ejiro in 2007, told the story of two brothers who were at war over their inheritance.

The last pair was Urenna and Lucy, who reenacted another scene in Emotional Pain, played by Eucharia Anunobi (Greg’s wife) and Stella Damasus (Eucharia’s sister). Greg’s wife having discovered that her sister was pregnant for Greg, confronted her and the ensuing quarrel resulted in misery that got viewers hooked.

After scrutiny by the judges, Shaffy Bello, Ninalowo Bolanle and veteran Ejike Asiegbu, the housemates entered a dairy room session to pick who the weakest link was among each of the pairs. The sledgehammer fell on Dammy and Lucy, now on probation and possible eviction.