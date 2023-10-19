How militants attacked Calabar prison, killed warder — Sources

By Emma Una

CALABAR – THE. Calabar Correctional Centre, located at Afokang in the Calabar South area of the state capital came under attack by militants on Wednesday night.

A prison official who was keeping guard was shot dead and three others were left with severe gunshot wounds.

The militants, according to a source in the area who gave her name as Theresa, were heavily armed and launched the attack around midnight.

“It was like a war front as the militants who were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons were confronted by soldiers guarding the prison”. Theresa told Vanguard.

She said the militants who came on speed boats through the waterfront had the mission of rescuing their colleagues and kidnappers who were detained in the prison.

“They were not able to gain entry into the prison to achieve their aim of rescuing their friends. They escaped into the sea when their mission failed”.

When Vanguard visited the prison, there were visible bullet marks on the wall and metal gate. None of the officials was willing to speak to the press.

Mrs Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command spokesman could not be reached on the phone as her gsm number was switched off.